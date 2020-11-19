Post-Storm Damage Assessment In Caldwell County

LENOIR, NC (November 19, 2020) — Caldwell County Emergency Services is requesting that any resident or business who experienced structural damage as a result of the remnants of Hurricanes Zeta and Eta report those damages to Caldwell County Emergency Management. The damage reports can be submitted via email at vmisenheimer@caldwellcountync.org, which is the most efficient way to report your damage quickly, or if you do not have online capability, you may call the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center at 828.426.8605 from 08:00am – 7:00pm.

The damage must have been occurred to a primary residence or business, and have been a result of the storms listed above. This information will assist the State in determining eligibility for the potential of public assistance relating to meeting the threshold for a Federal Declaration due to these weather events.

Any questions can be forwarded to Caldwell County Emergency Services at 828.757.1424