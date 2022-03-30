HICKORY, NC (March 28, 2022) – The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County will be holding an event in observation of National Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 6th, 2022 beginning at noon. This year’s event will be held at Zahra Baker All Children Playground at Kiwanis Park, 805 6th St SE in Hickory. A rain date is set for April 13th. All members of the public are invited to attend.

Pinwheels are now on sale for $3 each and may be purchased online at www.catawbacountycapc.org. These pinwheels will be placed in a community pinwheel garden, immediately before the Pinwheels for Prevention Ceremony. Those who purchase 25 or more will have their name or name of their business listed as a sponsor for the event.

Those who purchase pinwheels, will have their order available for pick up immediately following the ceremony at the park, or can make arrangements to pick up from the CAPC. We encourage you to replant your pinwheels at your home or place of business and send us your photos to share on our social media. Pictures can be sent to dspurling@catawbacountync.gov.

The CAPC is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse, in coordination with Catawba County Social Services, law enforcement, and the district attorney’s office.

More information about the CAPC is available on its website at www.catawbacountycapc.org, or by calling 828-465-9296. For more information about the pinwheels, email schester@catawbacountync.gov.

A Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center Release

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

