Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Lenoir last weekend

LENOIR, NC (June 4, 2022) – On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at around 10:30 PM, officers from the Lenoir Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred on Blowing Rock Boulevard in front of Red Roof Inn. The investigation into the crash shows that the pedestrian, Susan Shew, stepped into the roadway attempting to cross the south-bound lanes and was struck by a 2016 Subaru Legacy operated by Alexis Smith. Susan Shew was pronounced deceased at the scene. There have been no charges related to the crash. No other information related to this investigation is available for release at this time. Our hearts go out to those involved in this tragedy, to family and friends of Susan Shew, as well Alexis Smith and her loved ones.

