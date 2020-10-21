Paving project started this week in the City of Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (October 20, 2020) — Workers started a paving project this week, and the first street to be resurfaced was Greenhaven Drive. Greenhaven Drive now offers a smooth ride from from Blowing Rock Boulevard to Arlington Circle.

Industrial Court should be paved this week from Morganton Boulevard to Polychem Court, and Mulberry Street will be paved next week from Morganton Boulevard to College Avenue, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen issues. On-street parking on Mulberry Street will be temporarily suspended during paving.

Workers will restripe the lanes on the freshly surfaced streets once paving is complete for all the roads. City crews will also rebuild the road shoulders on Greenhaven Drive and touch up the speed humps as needed.

Staff doesn’t expect any roads to be closed during paving, but traffic will be reduced to one lane. Maymead, Inc., won the paving bid at $82 per ton, which equals about $107,000 to pave all three streets.