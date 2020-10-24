Paving on Mulberry Street in Lenoir starts Monday

LENOIR, NC (October 23, 2020) — Workers will start paving Mulberry Street in the City of Lenoir Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, weather permitting. On-street parking will not be permitted on Mulberry Street during paving. Drivers should expect delays.

Earlier this week, contractors paved Greenhaven Drive from Blowing Rock Boulevard to Arlington Circle and Industrial Court from Morganton Boulevard to Polychem Court. Workers will restripe the lanes on the streets once paving is complete for all three roads. City crews will also rebuild the road shoulders on Greenhaven Drive and touch up the speed humps as needed.

Maymead, Inc., won the paving bid at $82 per ton.