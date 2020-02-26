HICKORY, NC (February 26, 2020) — The Hickory Police Department’s March traffic enforcement P.A.C.T. – Pay Attention in City Traffic will be located on Lenoir Rhyne Blvd (from Tate Blvd to HWY 70 SE) and 7th Avenue SE (from Lenoir Rhyne Blvd to the entrance to Zahara Baker Park). Enforcement, both day and night, will focus on red light violations, following too closely, distracted driving and speeding.

As always, citizens are encouraged to be vigilant and observe all traffic laws, avoid utilizing mobile and digital devices and maintain driving awareness while operating a motor vehicle.