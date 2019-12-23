Organizations Hold Drives to Help Caldwell County Animal Shelter

LENOIR, NC (December 23, 2019) — Groups from around the county have stepped up to assist homeless animals living at the Caldwell County Animal Shelter this holiday season.

“We are proud to have businesses and school groups join us in our mission to care for the county’s homeless pet population and to help educate the community about good pet ownership,” said Caldwell County Animal Control Manager Pam Culbreth.

Students from Gamewell and William Lenoir Middle Communities in Schools programs dedicated their Light Up Lenoir Christmas tree to the Stars of the Shelter to increase awareness and support for the animals at the shelter. In addition to decorating the tree, students raised money and collected supplies for the shelter.

As part of their Cato Cares initiative, Cato Lenoir is sponsoring a donation drive. Staff chose to support the shelter in hopes of alleviating the burden of caring for the homeless pets in the county. Their donation drive runs through December 24, and items can be dropped off at the store located in North Hills Plaza in Lenoir.

Friendship Ford Lenoir has an ongoing relationship with the county’s animal shelter. Since early December, the dealership has been featuring a pet of the week on their Facebook page.

“All of the Friendship Auto Dealerships work with their local animal shelters. Our goal is to see pets adopted out to good homes and to assist with the process, we cover the adoption cost for our pet of the week,” explained Friendship Ford Lenoir General Manager Brandon Caldwell.

In addition to their pet of the week feature, the dealership has collected supplies for the shelter. Their goal was to fill the back of a truck with much-needed items.

“We appreciate the work of these organizations to help homeless animals in our county, and we look forward to continued partnerships,” said Culbreth.

To learn more about ways to help Caldwell County Animal Control, visit caldwellcountync.org/animal-control/ways-to-help.