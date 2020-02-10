Open house held to discuss Hickory pedestrian and bicycle needs

HICKORY, NC (February 10, 2020) — Community members are invited to attend a public open house meeting to discuss walking and biking in the City of Hickory. The open house will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, located at 115 7th Ave SW in Hickory.

The City of Hickory received $25,000 from LiveWell Catawba to assist in funding the development of a comprehensive bicycle and pedestrian plan to evaluate the needs of people walking and biking in Hickory in order to develop a clear vision for the future. In December 2019, Hickory City Council approved an agreement with Alta Planning + Design to develop a master plan.

“The City of Hickory is already improving infrastructure and promoting an active living culture through the bond program and its connected urban trail system. This comprehensive Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan will guide the City in further enhancing the community, promoting public and economic health, and improving transportation opportunities,” said Hickory Transportation Planning Manager John Marshall. “The open house is an opportunity for community members to provide valuable input that will assist in the development of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan.”

For more information, visit www.hickorync.gov or contact the Planning & Development Department at (828) 323-7422.