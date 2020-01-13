Open enrollment for student transfers begins this week

LENOIR, NC (January 13, 2020) — Students wishing to attend school outside of their attendance area, may apply for a student transfer during the Open Enrollment period from Jan. 15 through Feb. 28.

To be considered for a transfer, student applications must be received by Feb. 28. Applications will be posted online at www.caldwellschools.com beginning Jan. 15. All schools will be closed to student transfers after Feb. 28. Applications received after the deadline will only be approved in cases involving extreme and extenuating circumstances.

The student transfer procedure provides the district with data that is used to make informed decisions about staffing and facility usage.

During this Open Enrollment period, two schools are closed due to reaching a 90 percent capacity level:

Davenport A+ School

Lower Creek Elementary

Granite Falls Middle School is also closed to student transfers in 2020-2021. The school campus is undergoing a major school construction project.

Students currently attending these schools on transfer, who are in good standing, will be allowed to continue at these schools. In addition, siblings of students currently attending schools on transfer will be allowed to attend these schools as well.

All other schools are open to accepting approved student transfers. We encourage parents to discuss these options with their children to determine the best educational plan for next school year.