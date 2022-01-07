Open Enrollment for student transfers

LENOIR, NC (January 7, 2022) — The school district provides an open enrollment period for student transfers from January 15 – February 28, which allows students to transfer from their home school district to a school of their choice depending on space availability. The online transfer application goes live on Saturday, January 15, and closes at 11:59 pm on Monday, February 28, 2022.

“We’ve improved the overall effectiveness of student assignments,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps. “This process allows families to fully discuss their options and plan for next school year. It also gives the school district ample time for discussion on the calculations of the number of students that will be attending each school in the fall.”

Students currently on an approved transfer or those who would like to transfer are required to complete the online application each year and meet certain criteria as defined in the policy. If the transfer application is not completed by the deadline, then parents must show severe, extenuating circumstances to justify a reason for changing their child’s school.

All schools are open and have space for student transfers except Davenport A+, Lower Creek Elementary, Granite Falls Middle and William Lenoir Middle, which are closed due to reaching capacity in enrollment.

The online application, more detailed information and policies regarding student transfers are posted on the school district website at caldwellschools.com.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

