Open Enrollment for Student Transfers

LENOIR, NC (January 13, 2021) — During open enrollment, students may apply to transfer from their home school district to a school of their choice if space is available. The open enrollment period begins this Friday, January 15 through February 28.

“We’ve improved the overall effectiveness of student assignments,” Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps said. “This process not only allows families to plan earlier for the upcoming school year but also gives the school district a more accurate calculation of the number of students enrolled at each school, which in turn, determines the number of teachers and school employees needed at the site.”

Students currently on an approved transfer or those who would like to transfer are required to complete the online application by the deadline or parents must show severe, extenuating circumstances to justify a transfer. All schools are open for student transfers with the exception of William Lenoir Middle School, which is at 90 percent capacity.

The one-page application, more detailed information, and policies regarding student transfers are posted on the school district website at caldwellschools.com.