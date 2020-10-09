One-Stop (Early) Voting October 15-31
LENOIR, NC (October 9, 2020) — One-Stop (Early) Voting for the November 3 General Election takes place at Shuford Recreation Center (56 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, NC) and Caldwell County Resource Center (120 Hospital Avenue, Lenoir, NC).
October 15-31
One-Stop (Early) Voting Hours
Each weekday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
First two Saturdays Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th 2020: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Last Saturday Oct. 31st 2020: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
During One-Stop (Early Voting) individuals who are not registered to vote in a county may register at early voting sites during the early voting period. After registering, the newly registered voter can immediately vote at that same site.
2020 Caldwell County Sample Ballot