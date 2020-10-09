One-Stop (Early) Voting October 15-31

LENOIR, NC (October 9, 2020) — One-Stop (Early) Voting for the November 3 General Election takes place at Shuford Recreation Center (56 Pinewood Road, Granite Falls, NC) and Caldwell County Resource Center (120 Hospital Avenue, Lenoir, NC).

October 15-31

One-Stop (Early) Voting Hours

Each weekday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

First two Saturdays Oct. 17th & Oct. 24th 2020: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Last Saturday Oct. 31st 2020: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

During One-Stop (Early Voting) individuals who are not registered to vote in a county may register at early voting sites during the early voting period. After registering, the newly registered voter can immediately vote at that same site.

2020 Caldwell County Sample Ballot

Caldwell County Board of Elections Website