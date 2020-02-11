One-Stop (Early) voting begins Thursday, February 13th

LENOIR, NC (February 10, 2020) — One-Stop (Early) Voting for the 2020 Primary Election in North Carolina and Caldwell County begins on Thursday, February 13, and continues through Saturday, February 29.

Hours for One-Stop (Early) Voting will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Caldwell County Resource Center, 120 Hospital Avenue in Lenoir, or the Shuford Recreation Center, 56 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls. A picture ID will not be required to vote in the Primary Election.

Citizens can register to vote and cast their ballot at the one-stop sites. To register to vote, a person must present one of the following items showing their name and current address:

North Carolina driver license

Other photo identification issued by a government agency

A copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address

A current college/university photo ID along with proof of living on campus

To vote absentee, voters must submit an application for a ballot. Applications for absentee voting may be picked up at the Caldwell County Board of Elections located at 120 Hospital Avenue in Lenoir or downloaded at CaldwellCountyNC.org/Elections. The deadline to request a ballot is Tuesday, February 25, at 5 p.m.

On Election Day, Tuesday, March 3, registered voters must go to their regular precinct. To find their precinct, voters can visit CaldwellCountyNC.org/Elections or call the Caldwell County Board of Elections at 828-757-1326. Polls will be open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming Primary Election, visit CaldwellCountyNC.org/Elections or call 828-757-1326.