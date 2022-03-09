Old Shulls Mill Road Project in Development (Watauga County)

BOONE, NC (March 7, 2022) – The N.C. Department of Transportation is developing a project to realign Old Shulls Mill Road with N.C. 105 in Watauga County.

Right of way acquisition on this safety improvement project is scheduled to begin this spring, and construction should start later this summer.

Old Shulls Mill Road will tie into the highway at a 90 degree angle with one left turn lane and a right turn lane providing drivers with better sight lines to access the highway.

