Obituary For Paulette Miller (Spencer) Of Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 11, 2020) — Paulette Miller, age 65, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 08, 2020, at her home. She was born January 12, 1955, daughter of Buster and Margaret Reed Spencer. Paulette aka Sissy, lived life her way. She had a stubborn disposition and an old soul that she was often teased about. She was generous to others, and loved to be part of everyone’s lives. She didn’t like being left out and often photobombed to make sure she was a part of it. Her greeting of “HEY BABY” will be missed by everyone she loved especially her daughter, grandkids, nieces and nephews. Cancer could not define her, however her spunk, determination, love and “Sissy point” always will.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Jerry Miller; one daughter, Rebecca Yonamine (Dominic); grandchildren, Nicolas, Kalena and Matthew; stepson, Todd Miller (Elaine); brothers, Terry Spencer (Patricia) and Nelson Spencer (Donnetta); sister, Vicki Spencer; nephews: Chad Spencer (Christi), Wesley Spencer (Heather), Cole Parlier; nieces, Trina Sprinkle (Alex), Sara Spencer, Olivia Spencer, Abigail Parlier; numerous cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

There will be a Horn Honking Drive Thru Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. Please enter for the receiving via Morris Creek Road.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Building Fund, 1882 Dudley Shoals Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630 or Western Piedmont Symphony, 243 3rd Ave., NE #1N, Hickory, NC 28601.

Mackie Funeral Home in Granite Falls is serving the family of Paulette Miller.

