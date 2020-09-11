Obituary For Margaret Reed Spencer Of Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 11, 2020) — Margaret Reed Spencer, 95, of Granite Falls passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence. Born August 10, 1925 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Pauline McCree Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, John Ray Spencer; her daughter, Paulette Spencer Miller; and five siblings. Margaret was a member of West Hickory Baptist Church and taught Sunday school for over fifty years. She read the Bible from cover to cover on multiple occasions, finishing it only to restart it from the beginning. A devoted mother and grandmother, she was also a loving wife and was married to her husband for 71 years. Sunday lunches were spent at her house because she was a renowned cook and made the best chicken and dumplings, roast beef, and chocolate meringue pie. She was known as the “humming homemaker” because she was frequently found humming a hymn while she worked. She loved to sew and do word puzzles and would watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every evening. She had her special spot on the couch and loved when family would sit beside her so she could snuggle and pat their leg. She had the brightest blue eyes and would give you a “Mamaw wave” when you told her goodbye. Survivors include her husband, Buster Rex “Buck” Spencer; her children, Terry Spencer and wife Trisha, Jerry Miller (son-in-law), Nelson Spencer and wife Donnetta, and Vicki Spencer; two siblings, Wanda Childers and Edwin Reed; eight grandchildren, Chad Spencer and wife Christie, Trina Sprinkle and husband Alex, Wesley Spencer and wife Heather, Rebecca Yonamine and husband Dom, Sara Spencer, Olivia Spencer, Abigail Parlier and husband Carlos, and Cole Parlier; eight great grandchildren, Caleb Spencer, Regan Spencer, Shelby Sprinkle, AJ Sprinkle, Jacob Spencer, Nic Yonamine, Kalee Yonamine, and Matthew Yonamine; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at West Hickory Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Frady officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Mrs. Spencer will lie in state at the church on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1-5PM for anyone who would like to pay their respects. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Cole Parlier, Chad Spencer, Wesley Spencer, Alex Sprinkle, AJ Sprinkle, and Carlos Tovar. Memorials may be made to West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Spencer family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.