Nurse Aide Students Complete Training At CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (December 14, 2021) — Below are photos of four classes of Nurse Aide students who recently completed their training at CCC&TI. In the photos are students from Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties.

The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. From left to right (front row) Charlene Shatley of Lenoir, Crystal Wagoner of Ferguson and Instructor Mary Roseboro; (back row) Kyia Poll of Morganton, Jaime Lemus of Hickory, Jacob Evans of Conover and Elijah Hoke of Happy Valley. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. From left to right (front row) Jean Crawford of Lenoir and Bethannie Day of Lenoir; (back row) Melanie Parsons of Lenoir, Elizabeth Lequire of Lenoir, Kurt Hensley of Lenoir, Zoe Waters of Lenoir and Instructor Sandra Jaynes. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus in Boone. From left to right (front row) Tristen Watson of Collettsville, Lori Norris of Lenoir and Stefanie Meacham of Boone; (back row) Instructor Milla Johnson, Gabriela Madrigal of Boone, Amanda Peryea of Hickory and Micheala Bell of Boone. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

