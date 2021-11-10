Nurse Aide Students Complete Training At CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (November 9, 2021) — Below are photos of four classes of Nurse Aide students who recently completed their training at CCC&TI.

Class 1…The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. From left to right (front row) Kala Perkins of Lenoir, Ariel Little of Lenoir, Lauren Gray of Hickory, Elian Escobar of Boone and Instructor Christie Allen; (back row) Ely Justice of Taylorsville, Olivia Price of Morganton and Kaitland Cunningham of Lenoir. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

Class 2…The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus in Boone. From left to right (front row) Logan Potts of Boone, Andrew Grgurevic of Boone, Alexandria Couch-Knapper of Boone, Edita Church of Boone and Instructor Kim Tooley; (back row) Jeff Teeters of Boone, Jacob Pawvluk of Boone and Joel Teeters of Boone. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-297-3811.

Class 3…The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. From left to right (front row) Yesenia Tapia of Newton, Neisha Harris of Hickory, Sandy Thao of Claremont and Kimberly Hollifield of Granite Falls; (back row) Jade Lipsey of Valdese, Tiffany Martin of Connelly Springs, Bridjet Church of Hickory and Sam Bennett of Cajah’s Mountain. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

Class 4…The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. From left to right (front row) Sierra Greenard of Claremont, Dianna Bolick of Hickory and Rachel Berry of Granite Falls; (back row) Beth Stawecki of Hudson, Amy Holsclaw of Lenoir and Jessaka Orr of Gamewell. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

