Nurse Aide Students Complete Training At CCC&TI

HUDSON, NC (October 13, 2021) — Below are photos of three classes of Nurse Aide students who recently completed their training at CCC&TI. In the photos are students from Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln and Watauga counties.

Class 1 – The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. From left to right: Instructor Deane Miller, Jordan Pagan of Granite Falls, Dominique Marrero of Boone, Anna Virgo of Lenoir, Haley Church of Hickory and Jessica Holland of Lincolnton. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

Class 2 – The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. From left to right: (front row) Instructor Marty Bumgarner, Erin Dumke of Boone, Alexa Kabas of Boone, Ingrid Gonzalez of Boone and Shelbe Williams of Morganton; (back row) Abigail Harrell of Boone, Lisa Courtner of Hudson, Caitlin Bryant of Banner Elk and Emma Moody of Granite Falls. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

Class 3 – The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson. From left to right: (front row) Jackie Figueroa of Lenoir, Alexis Lyvers of Boone and Tyekia Parsons of Taylorsville; (back row) Melanie Witherspoon of Hickory, Jena Castle of Hickory, Instructor Nancy Corliss and Chelsea Adams of Boone. Students who are interested in reserving a seat in a future Nurse Aide course can call 828-726-2242.

