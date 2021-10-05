Featured

Notice Of Sale From The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

By Caldwell County Sheriff's Office 307
LENOIR, NC (October 5, 2021) — On Wednesday, October 27th, 2021  at 10:00 am the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an auction at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office located at 2351 Morganton Boulevard Lenoir, NC.  Item will be sold to the highest bidder.  Payment must be made in CASH ONLY at the time of the sale.  Items are sold “AS IS” and most have been in storage for several years. Items included in the sale are as follows:

  1. 180 watt soldering kit brown gloves 2 box cutters
  2. Hitachi drill and battery charger
  3. lot of costume jewelry
  4. violin
  5. Craftsman box with gravestone markers(various dates)
  6. Speaker power cord assorted watches
  7. Porter cable drill, bosch charger, hammer misc tools in Bosch bag
  8. Misc tools including various saws
  9. Taylor Made golf clubs and bag
  10. 12 Taylor Made golf clubs
  11. Watch
  12.  Dewalt drill
  13. Canon printer
  14. Armor All car wash kit
  15. Pop movie vinyl figure
  16. Tire tool and portable cd player radio
  17. Lot of mens shirts, several pair of of women’s gloves, socks, foot cream in Tupperware bag, mens wallet
  18. 2 sets of women’s engagement ring sets, pack of Star Wars earrings
  19. Starbucks Coffee cup with lid
  20. Heater core for 1998 Plymouth Voyager
  21. Dewalt impact drill, tool box, misc sockets
  22. Black backpack with misc schools
  23. Bear compound bow
  24. Bolt cutters, pry bar, Winchester multi tool
  25. Gold rope bracelet, King James Bible
  26. Coach purse
  27. Survey leveler in case
  28. Charbroil grill and 16 blocks(landscaping) castle wave
  29. Bag of various sockets and screwdriver
  30. Black bag of various tools, peerless sink faucet
  31. Black work light, jumper cables, metal ramps, copper wire
  32. Metal tool box with tools
  33. Plastic tool box with tools
  34. Cloth tool bag with tools
  35. Porter cable air compressor
  36. AO Smith table saw
  37. Task Force Cut Saw
  38. Camo Clothing, plastic tool box with tools
  39. 2 speakers
  40. Tent
  41. Tote with misc items
  42. 3 suitcases with misc items
  43. Kenmore air conditioner
  44. Pink butterfly case, camo backpack, Colt gun box for a .38
  45. Class ring
  46. Pull behind trailer, 2 ladders, hydraulic jack, air compressor
  47. 12 ft trailer wooden sides and floor
  48. First Alert home safe
  49. Honda dirt bike
  50. Husqvarna 455 rancher chainsaw
  51. Lot of 8 ammo cans
  52. Sears vintage lawn mower
  53. Produce scale
  54. Rusted wheel barrow
  55. 3 rings
  56. Poulan Pro Chainsaw 18”
  57. Barbershop Collectible Novelty
  58. ****claimed*****
  59. Red Hypertough drill,needle nose, Dremel tool bits
  60. Red&Black Black & Decker drill
  61. Various jewelry(costume), and other various items
  62. blk flashlight,swiss army knife, rachet tool set metal wire, screw driver key combo
  63. Porter Cable Drill, screwdriver, blk zip pouch w tools, 3 tight lies Tote covers, bag w/vrious jewelry, window AC unit, red kerosene can
  64. Maytag window AC unit
  65. Kenwood amp & speaker
  66. 3 Smith & Wesson knives
  67. 3 pair of shoes, 2 Ben Sherman and Converse (used)
  68. Black Cast Iron Bird Feeder
  69. Haulmaster Hand Truck
  70. Powermaster automotive mechanics creeper
  71. Stanley Charger
  72. Razorback 6lb Doubleback Sledgehammer
  73. Wooden curio wall shelf
  74. Wooden jewelry box
  75. Glass bowl with various jewelry
  76. Red Radio Flyer mini wheelbarrow
  77. Troy Bilt jumpstart 27CC weedeater
  78. Poulan Wood Shark Chainsaw no chain
  79. Homelite BVM 160 leaf blower
  80. Viza 33CC engine for scooter?
  81. Weedeater brand gas blower
  82. Dewalt 12 inch miter saw
  83. 3 inch high speed electric cut off tool Chicago Electric
  84. Craftsman angle grinder
  85. Milwaukee heavy duty hammer drill ½ inch
  86. Rigid brand tool box

And more miscellaneous items.

