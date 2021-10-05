Notice Of Sale From The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

LENOIR, NC (October 5, 2021) — On Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 at 10:00 am the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an auction at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office located at 2351 Morganton Boulevard Lenoir, NC. Item will be sold to the highest bidder. Payment must be made in CASH ONLY at the time of the sale. Items are sold “AS IS” and most have been in storage for several years. Items included in the sale are as follows:

180 watt soldering kit brown gloves 2 box cutters Hitachi drill and battery charger lot of costume jewelry violin Craftsman box with gravestone markers(various dates) Speaker power cord assorted watches Porter cable drill, bosch charger, hammer misc tools in Bosch bag Misc tools including various saws Taylor Made golf clubs and bag 12 Taylor Made golf clubs Watch Dewalt drill Canon printer Armor All car wash kit Pop movie vinyl figure Tire tool and portable cd player radio Lot of mens shirts, several pair of of women’s gloves, socks, foot cream in Tupperware bag, mens wallet 2 sets of women’s engagement ring sets, pack of Star Wars earrings Starbucks Coffee cup with lid Heater core for 1998 Plymouth Voyager Dewalt impact drill, tool box, misc sockets Black backpack with misc schools Bear compound bow Bolt cutters, pry bar, Winchester multi tool Gold rope bracelet, King James Bible Coach purse Survey leveler in case Charbroil grill and 16 blocks(landscaping) castle wave Bag of various sockets and screwdriver Black bag of various tools, peerless sink faucet Black work light, jumper cables, metal ramps, copper wire Metal tool box with tools Plastic tool box with tools Cloth tool bag with tools Porter cable air compressor AO Smith table saw Task Force Cut Saw Camo Clothing, plastic tool box with tools 2 speakers Tent Tote with misc items 3 suitcases with misc items Kenmore air conditioner Pink butterfly case, camo backpack, Colt gun box for a .38 Class ring Pull behind trailer, 2 ladders, hydraulic jack, air compressor 12 ft trailer wooden sides and floor First Alert home safe Honda dirt bike Husqvarna 455 rancher chainsaw Lot of 8 ammo cans Sears vintage lawn mower Produce scale Rusted wheel barrow 3 rings Poulan Pro Chainsaw 18” Barbershop Collectible Novelty ****claimed***** Red Hypertough drill,needle nose, Dremel tool bits Red&Black Black & Decker drill Various jewelry(costume), and other various items blk flashlight,swiss army knife, rachet tool set metal wire, screw driver key combo Porter Cable Drill, screwdriver, blk zip pouch w tools, 3 tight lies Tote covers, bag w/vrious jewelry, window AC unit, red kerosene can Maytag window AC unit Kenwood amp & speaker 3 Smith & Wesson knives 3 pair of shoes, 2 Ben Sherman and Converse (used) Black Cast Iron Bird Feeder Haulmaster Hand Truck Powermaster automotive mechanics creeper Stanley Charger Razorback 6lb Doubleback Sledgehammer Wooden curio wall shelf Wooden jewelry box Glass bowl with various jewelry Red Radio Flyer mini wheelbarrow Troy Bilt jumpstart 27CC weedeater Poulan Wood Shark Chainsaw no chain Homelite BVM 160 leaf blower Viza 33CC engine for scooter? Weedeater brand gas blower Dewalt 12 inch miter saw 3 inch high speed electric cut off tool Chicago Electric Craftsman angle grinder Milwaukee heavy duty hammer drill ½ inch Rigid brand tool box

And more miscellaneous items.

