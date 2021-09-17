Notice Of Sale From The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

LENOIR, NC (September 16, 2021) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of the following items that remain unclaimed as of the date this Notice is published. Items listed in this notice have been compared to items reported as stolen and remain unclaimed. This notice is to facilitate any persons who may have or claim any interest therein to make and establish such claim or interest not later than 30 days from the date of the publication of this notice or in default thereof, such articles will be sold and disposed of. If you wish to make claim to any item, you may make claim by contacting the Evidence Custodian, or Lt. Shelly Hartley at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-759-1554. Claimants are required to provide Proof of Ownership at the time the claim is made.

Auction date, October 27th, 2021 at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

1. 180 watt soldering kit brown gloves 2 box cutters

2. Hitachi drill and battery charger

3. lot of costume jewelry

4. violin

5. Craftsman box with gravestone markers (various dates)

6. Speaker power cord assorted watches

7. Porter cable drill, bosch charger, hammer misc tools in Bosch bag

8. Misc tools including various saws

9. Taylor Made golf clubs and bag

10. 12 Taylor Made golf clubs

11. Watch

12. Dewalt drill

13. Canon printer

14. Armor All car wash kit

15. Pop movie vinyl figure

16. Tire tool and portable cd player radio

17. Lot of mens shirts, several pair of of women’s gloves, socks, foot cream in Tupperware bag, mens wallet

18. 2 sets of women’s engagement ring sets, pack of Star Wars earrings

19. Starbucks Coffee cup with lid

20. Heater core for 1998 Plymouth Voyager

21. Dewalt impact drill, tool box, misc sockets

22. Black backpack with misc schools

23. Bear compound bow

24. Bolt cutters, pry bar, Winchester multi tool

25. Gold rope bracelet, King James Bible

26. Coach purse

27. Srvey leveler in case

28. Charbroil grill and 16 blocks(landscaping) castle wave

29. Bag of various sockets and screwdriver

30. Black bag of various tools, peerless sink faucet

31. Black work light, jumper cables, metal ramps, copper wire

32. Metal tool box with tools

33. Plastic tool box with tools

34. Cloth tool bag with tools

35. Porter cable air compressor

36. AO Smith table saw

37. Task Force Cut Saw

38. Camo Clothing, plastic tool box with tools

39. 2 speakers

40. Tent

41. Tote with misc items

42. 3 suitcases with misc items

43. Kenmore air conditioner

44. Pink butterfly case, camo backpack, Colt gun box for a .38

45. Class ring

46. Pull behind trailer, 2 ladders, hydraulic jack, air compressor

47. 12 ft trailer wooden sides and floor

48. First Alert home safe

49. Honda dirt bike

50. Husqvarna 455 rancher chainsaw

51. Lot of 8 ammo cans

52. Sears vintage lawn mower

53. Produce scale

54. Rusted wheel barrlow

55. 3 rings

