Notice Of Sale From The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office
LENOIR, NC (September 16, 2021) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of the following items that remain unclaimed as of the date this Notice is published. Items listed in this notice have been compared to items reported as stolen and remain unclaimed. This notice is to facilitate any persons who may have or claim any interest therein to make and establish such claim or interest not later than 30 days from the date of the publication of this notice or in default thereof, such articles will be sold and disposed of. If you wish to make claim to any item, you may make claim by contacting the Evidence Custodian, or Lt. Shelly Hartley at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-759-1554. Claimants are required to provide Proof of Ownership at the time the claim is made.
Auction date, October 27th, 2021 at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
1. 180 watt soldering kit brown gloves 2 box cutters
2. Hitachi drill and battery charger
3. lot of costume jewelry
4. violin
5. Craftsman box with gravestone markers (various dates)
6. Speaker power cord assorted watches
7. Porter cable drill, bosch charger, hammer misc tools in Bosch bag
8. Misc tools including various saws
9. Taylor Made golf clubs and bag
10. 12 Taylor Made golf clubs
11. Watch
12. Dewalt drill
13. Canon printer
14. Armor All car wash kit
15. Pop movie vinyl figure
16. Tire tool and portable cd player radio
17. Lot of mens shirts, several pair of of women’s gloves, socks, foot cream in Tupperware bag, mens wallet
18. 2 sets of women’s engagement ring sets, pack of Star Wars earrings
19. Starbucks Coffee cup with lid
20. Heater core for 1998 Plymouth Voyager
21. Dewalt impact drill, tool box, misc sockets
22. Black backpack with misc schools
23. Bear compound bow
24. Bolt cutters, pry bar, Winchester multi tool
25. Gold rope bracelet, King James Bible
26. Coach purse
27. Srvey leveler in case
28. Charbroil grill and 16 blocks(landscaping) castle wave
29. Bag of various sockets and screwdriver
30. Black bag of various tools, peerless sink faucet
31. Black work light, jumper cables, metal ramps, copper wire
32. Metal tool box with tools
33. Plastic tool box with tools
34. Cloth tool bag with tools
35. Porter cable air compressor
36. AO Smith table saw
37. Task Force Cut Saw
38. Camo Clothing, plastic tool box with tools
39. 2 speakers
40. Tent
41. Tote with misc items
42. 3 suitcases with misc items
43. Kenmore air conditioner
44. Pink butterfly case, camo backpack, Colt gun box for a .38
45. Class ring
46. Pull behind trailer, 2 ladders, hydraulic jack, air compressor
47. 12 ft trailer wooden sides and floor
48. First Alert home safe
49. Honda dirt bike
50. Husqvarna 455 rancher chainsaw
51. Lot of 8 ammo cans
52. Sears vintage lawn mower
53. Produce scale
54. Rusted wheel barrlow
55. 3 rings
