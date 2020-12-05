Featured

Notice of Sale from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

By Caldwell County Sheriff's Office 14
LENOIR, NC (December 4, 2020) — On Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 at 10:00 am the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an auction at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office located at 2351 Morganton Boulevard Lenoir, NC.  Item will be sold to the highest bidder.  Payment must be made in CASH ONLY at the time of the sale.  Items included in the sale are as follows:

  1. Saturn Telescope Model 60AZ-M
  2. Nintendo 64/Sony playstation
  3. Yellow black and decker drill
  4. Black and Decker Circular Saw
  5. 1/2″ Electric Craftsman drill
  6. Milwaukee Sawzall
  7. US Coins
  8. 4 PRO COMP MUD TIRES 30X9.50R15LT AND 1 YOKOHAMA P195/55r1584t TIRE
  9. Task force palm sander
  10. JVC CD player
  11. 2 455 Oldsmobile heads, 2 Moroso valve covers, intake
  12. Dewalt saw
  13. Bryan Harvey John Smoltz, Mark McGuire baseball cards, one 1881 silver dollar, 33 cents change
  14. Mans watch, cd holder with various cds
  15. Camo tree stand
  16. 4 mud tires/rims/in impound lot
  17. Dewalt Cutting tool/battery pack
  18. Set of Collectible knives
  19. Wen Soldering gun
  20. Kobalt bolt cutters
  21. Gold? Necklace
  22. black Sanyo Tv
  23. wht Toshiba TV w/DVD player
  24. black Proscan TV
  25. silver Sanyo TV
  26. Samsung TV
  27. Dynex TV
  28. Green large tote bucket
  29. Lot of security cameras
  30. lot of 129 assorted watches
  31. tire iron and floor jack
  32. Craftsman saw model G0441
  33. Harmony spray skirt, kayak life preserver, 1 gold whistle, 1 red whistle, 1 black knife in sheath, cold weather
  34. blanket, silver hook
  35. next book tablet, blk box, silver belt buckle, angel charm, silver ring, silver watch, gold ring, lock with keys
  36. gray craftsman toolbox
  37. zenith video camera
  38. Lot of Dewalt tools in bag and charger
  39. Blue backpack and Playstation
  40. LG Television
  41. Gold colored chain, pendant ring, bracelet
  42. camo box with various jewelry blk pearl necklace and in black case
  43. various coins and watches, necklace
  44. Nike Soccer Cleats
  45. Briggs&Stratton pressure washer
  46. Craftsman Air Compressor
  47. box with earrings
  48. Colt sheath w/eagle head
  49. Stanley socket set
  50. Kenwood amp, magnetic flashlight, diagnostic ck tool
  51. Alpine box speaker
  52. 3 Playstation 2’s
  53. Cub Cadet lawn mower
  54. Troy Built riding mower
  55. single axle open trailer wooden deck
  56. black backpack
  57. wooden box with various items
  58. noise gate line driver and new circuit tester
  59. Plush sock and throw set(red)
  60. Plush sock and throw set(white)
  61. TomTom GPS
  62. Cars PSP game
  63. Set of Sony Speakers
  64. Red spotlight, tripod flashlight, Multi tool, pocket knife
  65. Welding helmet and Hobart gloves
  66. Various chargers
  67. Yellow Honda Foreman 4 wheeler and green battery charger
  68. CD case with various cds
  69. punch tool and keychain with allen wrench
  70. Skil Saw saw
  71. decorative moose
  72. Phillips DVD player(home theater) , amplifier, Downtown Abbey box set, cord
  73. Black and Decker Miter Saw
  74. Dewalt Planer
  75. black and red Nike shoes
  76. black and red Puma shoes
  77. BatteryTender
  78. red and black socket set
  79. Ryobi cordless drill/ryobi reciproacting saw and battery pack
  80. Large box of coins in both cardboard and plastic coin holders
  81. Black Under Armour Backpack
  82. 1 old fashioned hand drill, one black flashlight, one hammer, one wrench, one zippo lighter
  83. Black & Decker Quantum Pro Drill
  84. 1 bag of packaged sterile gloves
  85. 1 ring in plastic case
  86. Black & Decker Air Station
  87. Blue tote with misc tools
  88. 8 fishing poles
  89. Porter cable Heat Gun
  90. Black&Decker Skil Saw
  91. 4 tool bags w/various items
  92. Fender Acoustic Guitar
  93. Milwaukee Drill
  94. Craftsman 4 cycle weedeater
  95. Murray Leafblower
  96. Echo weed trimmer
  97. Shindaiwa weed eater
  98. Echo weed trimmer
  99. Homelite power saw in case
  100. Campbell Haus air compressor
  1. Craftsman Evovl Circular saw
  2. Kobalt Air Hopper Gun
  3. Diamond Plate tool box with misc tools
  4. Craftsman tool box with tools
  5. Craftsman jack
  6. Stihl Hedgetrimmer
  7. Poulan Power Saw
  8. Leatherman Tool
  9. Gold rope bracelet
  10. Plastic bag with gold jewelry
  11. Assorted jewelry in plastic bag
  12. Master hand grinder
  13. Husky air compressor
  14. Sigma Camera Lense
  15. Samsung Camcorder
  16. Stihl chainsaw in case
  17. Karcher Pressure Washer
  18. Stihl power saw
  19. Tradesman Chop Saw
  20. Rachet tool set in bifold box
  21. Stanley Jump Box
  22. Stihl Bar Chain Oil
  23. Schumacher Battery Charger
  24. Mr Boston box with various tools
  25. Crossbow with scope
  26. Bosch Palm Router
  27. Pittsburgh Red Handled Flat Screwdriver
  28. Sweet Sixteen Charm
  29. Assorted jewelry in plastic bag & car stereo
  30. Darton Compound Bow
  31. Delonghi Heater
  32. Delta Sawbuck Frame and Trim Saw
  33. Roll of Muletape
  34. Flat Screen Television -Element brand
  35. Assorted Camo Clothing
  36. Campbell Hausfield 2 gallon air compressor
  37. Husqvarna Chainsaw
  38. Husqvarna Leafblower
  39. Blk and Decker hedge trimmer
  40. Craftsman Gas Blower
  41. Cub Cadet Weed Eater
  42. Troybuilt Pressure Washer
  43. Skilsaw
  44. Craftsman sander wooden box
  45. Kobalt toolbox
  46. Craftsman sander
  47. Craftsman skilsaw
  48. Large Craftsman toolbox
  49. Mark 1 Impact Wrench
  50. Mark 1 Air Rachet
  51. Mark 1 Grinder
  52. Craftsman 18 inch chainsaw in Poulan case

There will be additional power tools as well as a number of bicycles that will be sold as one lot.

