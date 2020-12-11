North Highland Avenue in Granite Falls set reopen next week

GRANITE FALLS, NC (December 11, 2020) — Today, the NCDOT began to make temporary repairs to the pipe under the roadway on North Highland Avenue in Granite Falls that washed out during heavy rains on November 12, 2020.

Weather permitting, the NCDOT hopes to open the road by the end of the day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

A crew from Boone was brought down to make the repairs.

Looks like they made great progress today (Friday, December 11, 2020).

The long-range plan is to completely replace the structure which will likely take place next spring.