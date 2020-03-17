North Carolina to Close Restaurants and Bars for Dine-In Customers, Allow Takeout and Delivery Operations to Continue

RALEIGH, NC (Mar 17, 2020) — Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are holding a media briefing today at 2 pm. At that briefing, Governor Cooper will announce a new executive order in response to COVID-19 that closes restaurants and bars for dine-in customers but allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders. The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.

Forthcoming executive order will also expand unemployment insurance benefits for workers affected by COVID-19…

The order is expected to be effective by 5 pm today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

More information about the order and other updates on North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 will be available at today’s media briefing. The briefing is at 2 pm at Joint Force Headquarters, 1636 Gold Star Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607. View live stream here: www.ncdps.gov/storm-update