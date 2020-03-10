North Carolina Governor Cooper Declares State of Emergency due to Coronovirus concerns

RALEIGH, NC (March 10, 2020) — Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh in response to Coronavirus concerns.

Gov. Cooper said the main purpose of declaring a state of emergency is increased flexibility to respond and allocate funds when needed.

It can also speed supplies and give health and emergency management more flexibility as well.

A state of emergency also protects consumers against price gouging.

Gov. Cooper stated, “We do want people to take this seriously but go on living their lives, particularly those not in a high-risk group, but do it wisely.”

Recommendations:

* People who are high risk, which is people above the age of 65 or those with underlying health conditions, should avoid large groups of people as much as possible.

* Facilities that serve as establishments for high risk persons should restrict visitors, such as nursing homes and facilities that care of medically vulnerable children.

* Event organizers should urge anyone who is sick, or those who are sick, not to attend.

* Event organizers are encouraged to offer refunds to those who are high risk.

* Travelers returning from counties and US states impacted by COVID 19 should follow DHHS guidelines.

Six people in Wake County and one person in Chatham County have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of seven in North Carolina as of Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:30pm.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, five people from Wake County traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference. Officials said these people in Wake County tested presumptively positive Monday, March 9, 2020 for COVID-19. Several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been tied to the conference, officials said. All are in isolation at their respective homes. These cases are not related to the Chatham County and Wake County individuals who tested positive last week.

An Indiana resident who tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday recently traveled through North Carolina, according to state health officials. The Indiana State Department of Health notified North Carolina officials that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was in Durham and Wake counties on Monday, March 2, 2020 through Friday, March 6, 2020 and was symptomatic during their visit. The person is now in isolation at their home in Indiana.

Statewide Coronavirus Helpline,

answered 24 hours a day/7 days a week: 1-866-462-3821

Declaration of a State of Emergency Executive Order No. 116 can be viewed here.

