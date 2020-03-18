No positive tests for COVID-19 in Caldwell County as of this afternoon

LENOIR, NC (March 18, 2020) — As of 4:30 p.m. today, Caldwell County has not had anyone test positive for COVID-19. If a person in Caldwell County tests positive, the Caldwell County Health Department will release that information as quickly as possible.

Anyone who is tested for COVID-19 is placed on home isolation as a precaution. If the person tests positive, they must remain under isolation until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication and/or symptom free for 7 days. If a person is exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, it is recommended that you self-monitor for the onset of symptoms and call the health department or your health care provider if you develop symptoms.

Get your information from reliable sources like:

www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina

www.coronavirus.gov

www.caldwellcountync.org/health-department/coronavirus-disease-2019

If you have specific questions, call the Health Information Line at (828) 426-8456.