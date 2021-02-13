New Wing at Granite Falls Middle Nears Completion

GRANITE FALLS, NC (February 11, 2021) — Students will soon be walking the hallways of the new Granite Falls Middle School facility as the first phase of construction is on schedule for completion in March.

“We are excited to work with Hickory Construction on this project,” said Associate Superintendent Dr. Jeff Church. “Our goal is to build a quality school that will serve the needs of students for generations to come.”

The two-story structure includes two new wings with more than 30 classrooms, art/science areas, faculty workrooms, administrative offices and a new school entrance.

School Board members recently toured the facility, observing new features for teachers in spacious classrooms, which are nearly 300 square feet larger than the oldest classrooms in the existing school.

Since the groundbreaking ceremony in April 2019, the construction followed in July by using a phased-in approach to allow students to continue attending school on campus, while projects were underway.

Once students move into the new wing at the end of March, attention will then turn to renovate the original 1935 building, which currently houses the main entrance, most classrooms, and the media center. This phase will involve expanding the media center, creating a new commons area, and adding classrooms for technology and Career and Technical Education.

The gymnasium renovation project is currently underway and when it reopens in September, students will benefit from the new locker rooms, restrooms, bleachers, windows, and a resurfaced gym floor. Slight renovations will occur in the theater as well, with the intention to preserve the integrity and historical richness of this feature on the Granite Falls Middle School campus, which will have an enhanced appearance with fully functioning new and renovated facilities by the fall of 2021.

April 29, 2019 – Granite Falls Middle School Groundbreaking Ceremony Held