New to Medicare A&B? Know your options?
LENOIR, NC (February 24, 2022) – Have you recently gone on Medicare A&B? Or are you going on it soon? Did you know there are a few choices when it comes to available insurance products? It can certainly be confusing!
Here’s a simplified breakdown of how Medicare works:
Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) helps cover:
- Inpatient care in a Hospital
- Skilled nursing facility care
- Hospice care
- Home health care
Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) helps cover:
- Services from doctors and other health care providers
- Outpatient care
- Home health care
- Durable medical equipment
- Some preventive services
Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage):
- Includes all benefits and services covered under Part A and B
- Usually includes Medicare prescription drug coverage as part of the plan
- Run by Medicare-approved private insurance companies
- May include extra benefits and services for an extra cost
Medicare Part D (Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage):
- Helps cover the cost of prescription drugs
- Run by Medicare-approved private insurance companies
- May help lower your prescription drug costs and help protect against higher costs in the future
