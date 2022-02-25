New to Medicare A&B? Know your options?

LENOIR, NC (February 24, 2022) – Have you recently gone on Medicare A&B? Or are you going on it soon? Did you know there are a few choices when it comes to available insurance products? It can certainly be confusing!

Here’s a simplified breakdown of how Medicare works:

Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) helps cover:

Inpatient care in a Hospital

Skilled nursing facility care

Hospice care

Home health care

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) helps cover:

Services from doctors and other health care providers

Outpatient care

Home health care

Durable medical equipment

Some preventive services

Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage):

Includes all benefits and services covered under Part A and B

Usually includes Medicare prescription drug coverage as part of the plan

Run by Medicare-approved private insurance companies

May include extra benefits and services for an extra cost

Medicare Part D (Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage):

Helps cover the cost of prescription drugs

Run by Medicare-approved private insurance companies

May help lower your prescription drug costs and help protect against higher costs in the future

At Bush and Associates we specialize in helping people with Medicare Supplements and Other Medicare products. These types of products help to fill in the gaps! We have been assisting folks with these choices for over 40 years. There are also additional coverages you can add on. These coverages include Dental, Vision, Disability and Life insurance.

Bush and Associates has been serving the insurance needs of Caldwell County and the surrounding area since 1980. Get in touch with them today for more information or a free quote.

Call (828) 754-2601, Text 828-493-5821 or Email quotes@bushandassoiates.net

You can visit their website at www.mynchealthplan.com

