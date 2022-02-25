Featured

New to Medicare A&B? Know your options?

By Laura Sedlacek 23
LENOIR, NC (February 24, 2022) – Have you recently gone on Medicare A&B?  Or are you going on it soon?  Did you know there are a few choices when it comes to available insurance products?  It can certainly be confusing!

Here’s a simplified breakdown of how Medicare works:

Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) helps cover:  

  • Inpatient care in a Hospital
  • Skilled nursing facility care
  • Hospice care
  • Home health care

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) helps cover:

  • Services from doctors and other health care providers
  • Outpatient care
  • Home health care
  • Durable medical equipment
  • Some preventive services

Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage):

  • Includes all benefits and services covered under Part A and B
  • Usually includes Medicare prescription drug coverage as part of the plan
  • Run by Medicare-approved private insurance companies
  • May include extra benefits and services for an extra cost

Medicare Part D (Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage):

  • Helps cover the cost of prescription drugs
  • Run by Medicare-approved private insurance companies
  • May help lower your prescription drug costs and help protect against higher costs in the future

