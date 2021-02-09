New Special Enrollment Period for ACA Health Insurance

LENOIR, NC (February 8, 2021) — In a response to the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, a new Special Enrollment Period for Affordable Care Act (ACA) is opening back up beginning on February 15th. This new enrollment period will run from February 15th through May 15th, 2021. It will allow Individuals or Families to enroll in health insurance coverage without having to have a special enrollment situation such as losing job insurance in order to do so. Please note: anyone with a special enrollment situation should still be able to use that outside of this special Feb 15th-May 15th time period as well.

Bush and Associates insurance in Lenoir has been offering ACA Individual Health plans through the Marketplace since the law went into effect back in 2014. They have made the Circle of Champions for the Marketplace for the past several years.

If you would like more information, or a free quote comparison get in touch with them by calling (828) 754-2601 or emailing quotes@bushandassociates.net.

Bush and Associates has been serving the insurance needs of Caldwell County since 1980. Products they offer include: ACA Individual Health, Short-term Health, Medicare Supplements, Other Medicare Products, Dental, Vision, and Group Employee Benefits. They provide Quotes and Service by Phone, Mail, Email, Online, Fax or Curbside. In person appointments are available but require a temperature check and a mask. Learn more at www.mynchealthplan.com.