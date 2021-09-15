New Sober Living Community’s Grand Opening

HICKORY, NC (September 14, 2021) — Join New Beginnings Hickory on Saturday, September 18th at 5:30 pm for a celebration to mark the grand opening of a 19-bed, men’s sober living facility for men. The party will feature pulled pork BBQ, baked beans, coleslaw as well as live blue grass music.

The celebration will feature food, live music, fellowship, and tours of the facility…

This event is free and open to the general public and will be held at 706 Main Avenue SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

September is National Recovery Month and there is no better news that having a new sober living facility for man opening here in Hickory. New Beginnings Hickory offers a safe, substance free living home for men who are struggling with alcohol and substance-use disorders. The facility provides a room, all meals, transportation, job placement assistance, and programs that allow the men regain their place in their family, community, and career.

Founded in January, New Beginnings Hickory is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the vision of a unified community free from the effects of substance abuse. To this end, we promote hope, develop personal responsibility, and cultivate independence by providing a structured sober living environment where individuals can recover from alcohol and drug abuse.

www.nbHickory.org

A New Beginnings Press Release

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!