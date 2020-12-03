New section of greenway completed at Wilson Park in the City of Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (December 3, 2020) — Public Works finished paving a new section of greenway at Wilson Park, and Parks & Recreation recently sowed the shoulders.

The gate between the parking lot and the new section at Wilson Park will remain closed until staff can install new bollards, however, the public is welcome to use the new section, just mind the shoulders.

Wilson Athletic Park is located at 1010 Powell Rd NE, Lenoir, NC 28645. The park is adjacent to the City of Lenoir Greenway and covers 18 acres and offers baseball / softball fields, a soccer field, and open space for practices and games.

The new stretch of greenway completed a half mile loop around the park. Visitors will able to walk while their children are playing sports at the park or playing in the open space.

In addition to this piece, the City plans to pave another section of greenway at Mulberry Park, between Mulberry Street and the bridge that connects the recreation center to the Waterlife Church parking lot. Staff also plans to pave the section between Sherlee Street and Severt Circle in the near future.