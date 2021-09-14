New School Board Member Sworn into Office

LENOIR, NC (September 13, 2021) — At the Board of Education regular business meeting held this evening, newly appointed board member BJ Fore took the Oath of Office, administered by Dan Kuehnert, Superior Court Judge for the 25th Judicial District of the NC 5th Superior Court Division.

“I have known this guy for 30 years,” said Judge Kuehnert. “He’s going to be a great addition to the Board.”

Fore, a graduate of Hibriten High School is a product of the Caldwell County Schools as well as a graduate of Caldwell Community College. He recently retired from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department as a Patrol Captain after more than 30 years of service in the criminal justice system. During that tenure, he also served as PTO President at Hudson Middle School and Caldwell Early College High School.

He is married to Janet Fore, a retired educator and his daughter Emily is a graduate of South Caldwell High School. He is the proud grandfather of two grandchildren.

Fore fills a vacancy on the seven-member Board of Education after board member Chris Bumgarner resigned effective August 1, 2021, due to relocation outside of Caldwell County, which disqualifies a board member from serving. The School Board unanimously approved the appointment of BJ Fore in regular session at the School Board meeting on August 9, 2021.

Bumgarner was elected in 2018, and the seat he vacated will be filled by voters in the 2022 election. Each School Board member is elected to serve 4-year terms, and the terms of office are staggered so as nearly equal to one-half as possible to expire every two years.

