New Director Named for Caldwell County Board of Elections

LENOIR, NC (April 15, 2020) — Caldwell County Board of Elections recently named Chad Barnes as director. Prior to becoming director, Barnes served as chief deputy director for eight years.

“As director, my goal is to provide fair and accurate elections and to maintain integrity in the voting process,” Barnes said. “I am excited to work with the Caldwell County Board of Elections Board Chairman and members in this new capacity. I also look forward to working with both the county Republican and Democrat Chairs.”

Barnes holds a Bachelor of Music in Sacred Music/Organ Performance from Appalachian State University. He is a certified North Carolina Administrator and a North Carolina Association of Directors of Election Honor recipient. Additionally, Barnes serves as organist and cantor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hudson and St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Lenoir. His interests include reading, playing music, and walking his miniature labradoodle, “Roy.”

The Board of Elections has two new staff members Selena Clay, Senior Elections Specialist, and Sharon Lockard, Elections Specialist. Clay, a Caldwell County native, served as Administrator of the Courts for the Caldwell County Clerk of Courts for several years prior to joining the Board of Elections and holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice and Political Science from Appalachian State University. Lockard is from Burke County, and she graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina State University with B.A. in Political Science.

“Both Selena and Sharon are very professional and hard working,” Barnes said. “We make a great team.”