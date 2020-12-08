New Caldwell County School Board Members To Take Oath of Office

LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2020) — Newly elected Board of Education members will be sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 14 at 6 pm at the Education Center in the Board Room by the Honorable David W. Aycock of the 25th Judicial District.

Of the seven-member board, three are newly elected: incumbents Ann Edwards, Darrell Pennell and Chris Becker, who served on the board previously. Judge Aycock will administer the oath of office at the start of the meeting and family members may accompany each of the Board members during the ceremony.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are limited. The public may view the meeting live via the Caldwell County Schools website at www.caldwellschools.com.

The non-partisan board is elected at-large. Board members serve for four-year terms and their terms are staggered in elections that are held every two years. Board members’ primary responsibilities include approval of school policies, budget, and personnel and they serve as advocates for public education.