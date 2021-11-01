Featured

New Caldwell County Manager Takes the Oath of Office

By Caldwell County 129
LENOIR, NC (November 1, 2021) — Today, new Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan took the Oath of Office and assumed his duties as manager.

Duncan, who was named manger during a September 27 Board of Commissioners meeting, comes to Caldwell County from the City of Conover, where he served as City Manager, overseeing a $32 million budget and all city operations.

A graduate of Appalachian State, Duncan holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science with a concentration in town, city, and county management. He also earned his Master of Public Administration from Appalachian State.

Register of Deeds Wayne Rash administers the Oath of Office to new County Manager Donald Duncan. Pictured from left to right are: Commissioner Mike LaBrose, Commissioner Jeff Branch, Register of Deeds Wayne Rash, Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Church, Duncan and his wife Amanda.

 

Following the swearing-in, Duncan and his family were congratulated by County Commissioners. Pictured from left to right are: Commissioner Mike LaBrose, Commissioner Jeff Branch, Board of Commission Chair Randy Church, Amanda Duncan, Donald Duncan, Aidan Duncan, and Julianna Duncan.

