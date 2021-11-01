New Caldwell County Manager Takes the Oath of Office

LENOIR, NC (November 1, 2021) — Today, new Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan took the Oath of Office and assumed his duties as manager.

Duncan, who was named manger during a September 27 Board of Commissioners meeting, comes to Caldwell County from the City of Conover, where he served as City Manager, overseeing a $32 million budget and all city operations.

A graduate of Appalachian State, Duncan holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science with a concentration in town, city, and county management. He also earned his Master of Public Administration from Appalachian State.

