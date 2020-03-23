Need Assistance? Call 2-1-1

CARY, NC (March 23, 2020) — NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service provided by United Way of North Carolina. Accessible via an easy-to-remember, three-digit number, families and individuals can call to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services and resources within their community.

2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dialing 2-1-1 is free, confidential, and available in most languages.

NC 2-1-1 is available by landline, cell phone, and VOIP in all 100 counties of North Carolina.

NC 2-1-1 maintains a robust database with information on thousands of programs and services in North Carolina. We refer callers to organizations in their local community best equipped to address their specific health and human services needs including food, shelter, energy assistance, housing, parenting resources, healthcare, substance abuse, as well as specific resources for older adults and for persons with disabilities, and much more.

When an individual calls NC 2-1-1, a trained call specialist will conduct a search based on his or her geographic location to identify resources based on the caller’s current needs. In addition to contact information for the community resource, the call specialist will provide eligibility requirements, the intake process for a program, the hours of operation, any requirements for appointments, and accessibility information, when available.

NC 2-1-1 is a member of the State Emergency Response Team and is part of the State’s Emergency Plan. In the event of a natural or public disaster, NC 2-1-1 is a public information portal for residents to obtain real-time communications and resources related to the disaster. Caller needs are tracked in order to provide information on trends and local circumstances that residents are facing to emergency managers.

In 2016, more than 12,000 North Carolinians dialed 2-1-1 to get information on emergency evacuations, shelters, meal sites, water and food distributions, and post disaster clean-up and recovery assistance during Hurricane Matthew.

