NCDOT Launches 2021 Aviation Art Contest

RALEIGH, NC (December 10, 2020) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is again bringing together art and aviation, as the agency hosts the 2021 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest.

This year’s theme is ‘A Friendlier World with Air Sports.’ Hot air balloons, stunt pilots, airshows and so much more bring people together and creates friendships that connect people from all over the world and of all ages. Students are invited to grab their art supplies and create artwork that captures the friendlier world that comes from people meeting and sharing their love of sport aviation.

All students who live in or attend school in North Carolina and were born between Jan. 1, 2003 and Dec. 31, 2014 are encouraged to participate by submitting their own artwork.

Prizes for the top three works will be awarded to the artist and the artist’s school in three age groups:

junior (ages 6-9), intermediate (10-13), and senior (13-17). Judges will determine winners in each category based on creativity, artistic skill, and adherence to the theme.

The top three entries in each age group will be forwarded to Washington, D.C., to be judged in the National Aviation Art Contest. The national winners’ artwork will go on to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s headquarters in Switzerland for international judging.

As added incentive, the North Carolina Museum of Art will again be exhibiting works from the winning students.

Last year, 2,420 North Carolina students submitted artwork. Two of last year’s state winners also claimed top prizes at the national competition.

Submissions must be postmarked no later than Jan. 19. Artwork and a certificate of authenticity should be mailed to:

NCDOT Aviation Art Contest

NC Division of Aviation

1560 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1560

More information about the 2020 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest can be found on the Division of Aviation’s website. The contest is paid for by the North Carolina Airports Association and its members.