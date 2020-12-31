NCDA&CS warns pet owners to destroy recalled Sportmix brand pet food due to high levels of aflatoxin

RALEIGH, NC (December 31, 2020) — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing a warning to consumers to not purchase or let their dogs or cats consume certain lot codes and types of Sportmix brand dog and cat foods due to high levels of aflatoxin found in the products during testing. There have been reports of illnesses and deaths in dogs associated with some of the products identified in this recall. No cat or human illnesses have been reported.

The products are sold through Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. of Evansville, In. and distributed nationally.

“These products are registered for sale in North Carolina,” said Joe Reardon, assistant commissioner of consumer protection. “We know that they are available at brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as through online distributors. These products have shown high levels of aflatoxin and pet owners need to be diligent in not allowing dogs, cats or other animals, including wildlife, to consume the recalled products.”

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus and can grow on corn and other grains that are used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets. Signs of aflatoxin poisoning in pets include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and/or diarrhea. If a pet owner suspects aflatoxin poisoning, they need to contact their veterinarian immediately.

Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”

Recalled lot codes are as follows:

50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

Consumers should destroy the products and wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers.

The Food and Drug Administration has more information on the recall at its website, Click Here.

Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 800-474-4163, ext. 455 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com for additional information.

www.facebook.com/sportmixpetfood