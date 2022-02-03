NCDA&CS’ Got to Be NC program announces first musical ambassador Paige King Johnson’s newly released song, “Homes in the Hometowns” celebrates N.C. agriculture

RALEIGH, NC (February 3, 2022) — Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler today announced a new partnership for the Got to Be NC Agriculture program with singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson. The Harnett County native who is pursuing a country music singer/songwriter career in Nashville, Tenn., will be the musical voice of the Got to Be NC agriculture marketing program.

“Farming has and will continue to shape our state and the people who are part of it and our recently rebranded Got to Be NC program will be at the forefront of promoting our agriculture industry,” Troxler said. “We are excited this partnership will provide new ways to spotlight our food industry that helps feed the world. We want people everywhere to remember, “It’s Got to Be NC!”

“As our musical ambassador, Paige has used her talents as a songwriter to guide the studio development and release of a signature song for our program titled, “Homes in the Hometowns,” said Joe Sanderson, director of marketing for the NCDA&CS. “Paige’s rural North Carolina roots are a big part of the song which showcases in music and words the generations of resilience that agriculture embodies.”

The “Homes in the Hometowns” song will be a part of the Got to Be NC marketing and business development program which supports North Carolina’s food and fiber sectors to boost sales and expand markets domestically and internationally through engagement, education and promotions, and branding efforts.

Working in concert with Johnson’s Nashville-based agency and PR firm, PCG Artist Development and 2911 Media, the song and its message will be deployed throughout the state through live interviews with country music radio, meet and greets, and at many statewide events connected to NCDA&CS and N.C. agriculture through creative marketing sponsorships and event opportunities.

About Paige King Johnson

As a three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Tour of the Year, and Country Emerging New Artist, Paige’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to grow beyond her Harnett County backyard. Paige has shared the stage with chart topping artists such as Kane Brown, Joe Nichols, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy and James Otto. This Belmont University alum began captivating audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut-straight-to-the-bone stories and raw country voice. Learn more about Paige at paigekingjohnson.com.

About the Got to Be NC Agriculture Program

From its beginning in 1985, the brand has always supported North Carolina’s diverse agriculture economy through education, engagement and promotions. Got to Be NC Agriculture initiatives are designed to increase consumer awareness of local products, leading to increased sales and continued growth for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry industries. The program has adapted and evolved along with the global agriculture market and provides support to an industry that serves the world and touches all lives.

