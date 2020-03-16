NC Representative Destin Hall Shares Update on COVID-19 Response

RALEIGH, NC (March 16, 2020) — “In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we must remain calm, use common sense, and follow state and federal guidelines. As your state representative, I want you to know that we are working closely with the Governor’s office and our federal partners to ensure North Carolina responds strongly and appropriately to limit the coronavirus outbreak. As you know, there have already been several significant steps taken on the national, state, and local levels to ensure public health is protected. The North Carolina General Assembly has prepared financially for emergencies like COVID-19 and has over a billion dollars remaining in rainy day reserves ready to be used if needed. North Carolinians can trust that the legislature will provide another robust policy and economic response to help our state weather this storm of uncertainty and emerge stronger than ever.

Please know I will continue doing all that I can to assist in this response and to keep our residents updated and safe.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office at (919)-733-5931 or via email at Destin.Hall@NCLeg.net.”

— Representative Destin Hall

Turn to these state and federal resources for reliable information:

NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS):

www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

NC COVID-19 Call Center:

If you have specific questions or concerns, call 866-462-3821

Contact Your Local Health Department:

www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/county-health-departments

Get the Facts: FAQs:

www.ncdhhs.gov/frequently-asked-questions-about-covid-19

Latest Updates for NC:

www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/nc-updates

Governor’s Executive Order on School Closings and Public Gatherings:

files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO117-COVID-19-Prohibiting-Mass-Gathering-and-K12-School-Closure.pdf

How to Protect Yourself:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention

Preparing:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare

Testing:

www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/testing-covid-19

Travel:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers

Press Release provided by Rep. Destin Hall’s office