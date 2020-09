RALEIGH, NC (September 7, 2020) — Here is the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services “COVID-19 Patients Presumed to be Recovered” report for Monday, September 7, 2020. This report is released each Monday.

Total Confirmed Cases 177,919

Total Presumed Recovered Cases 156,652

Difference (presumed active cases) 21,267

88.05% of Total Confirmed Cases Presumed Recovered