National Healthcare Decisions Day Set for April 16

LENOIR, NC (April 1, 2021) — Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, along with other national, state and community organizations, are leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision-making—an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of April 16 as National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD). As a participating organization, Caldwell Hospice provides information and tools for the public to talk about their wishes with family, friends and healthcare providers, and execute written advance directives (healthcare power of attorney and living will) in accordance with North Carolina state laws.

These resources are available at virtual Advance Care Planning workshops offered via Zoom by Caldwell Hospice and the Caldwell Senior Center on the second Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

Notary services will be available to help those who want to complete their documents. For more information or to register for an upcoming Advance Care Planning workshop, call 828.758.2883.

“As a result of National Healthcare Decisions Day, many more people in our community can be expected to have thoughtful conversations about their healthcare decisions and complete reliable advance directives to make their wishes known,” said Lisa Caviness, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist, Caldwell Hospice. “Fewer families and healthcare providers will have to struggle with making difficult healthcare decisions in the absence of guidance from the patient, and will be better equipped to honor patient wishes when the time comes to do so.”

For more information about National Healthcare Decision Day, please visit www.nhdd.org.