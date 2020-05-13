Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests Lift Fire Restrictions

ASHEVILLE, NC (May 13, 2020) —The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will lift forest-wide fire restrictions and allow campfires on May 13. The Forest Service is lifting these restrictions due to increased precipitation and green up throughout the forests.

The fire restrictions went into effect on April 9 due to high fire danger. This decision was in alignment with the North Carolina Forest Service’s burn ban for 32 western counties that went into effect on April 3.

