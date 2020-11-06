N.C. Forest Service offers discount to military members for seedling orders

RALEIGH, NC (November 6, 2020) — In recognition of the service and sacrifice of members of the armed forces, the North Carolina Forest Service is offering a 20 percent discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November. The discount applies to the first $500 of all new orders, up to a $100 discount.

“We are proud to offer this discount to our active military personnel and veterans,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Growing new forests and regrowing forests after harvest are critical to the long-term success of our forest industry in North Carolina. Our active military members and veterans are important partners in that success.”

To qualify for the discount, proof of service is required. A valid military ID, Department of Defense Form 214/215 or National Guard Bureau Form 22/22A is acceptable. Standard shipping rates still apply. Tree seedlings may be ordered by calling 1‐888‐NCTREES or by visiting www.buynctrees.com.

The N.C. Forest Service Nursery program ensures that residents of North Carolina have access to the best native trees and genetics available for use on their land. Current available inventory includes longleaf pine, loblolly pine, white pine, a variety of hardwoods and native understory grasses.