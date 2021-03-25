N.C. 127 road closure for City Walk bridge construction

HICKORY, NC (March 25, 2021) — As City Walk contractors continue work on the N.C. 127 pedestrian bridge, N.C. 127 will be closed between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE from 6 a.m. Saturday, March 27, through 6 a.m. Monday, March 29. The closure is necessary for contractors to make adjustments and prepare for the upcoming installation of the outer arches. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Fourth Street NW/SW and the one-way pairs to navigate around the N.C. 127 closure.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)