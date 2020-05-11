Mystery Hill To Reopen

BLOWING ROCK, NC (May 10, 2020) — Mystery Hill and our rowdy neighbor, Tomahawk Hill, will be reopening from 9 am to 6 pm only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting May 15th. As part of the Covid 19 Phase One business openings instituted in North Carolina, we will abide by the safe distancing rules, and will have limited, time-slotted tickets. We encourage visitors to buy tickets in advance on our website to avoid wait times outside. All attractions will be operating with some operational changes to help with social distancing and ramped up sanitation procedures. Front Porch Eats will operate for takeout only but the onsite picnic areas have been setup for social distancing and will be open.

We are going to extend the expiration date on all current Vortex Pass Memberships to December 31, 2021 and for the rest of May any vortex passes purchased or renewed will get $20 off and will also be valid until December 31, 2021.

Here are just some of the precautions we are taking:

Separate entrance and exit doors to limit cross traffic

6 ft separation in ticketing queue line

Plastic barriers separating staff and guests in ticketing line

Staff will wear a mask and maintain social distance

Anomaly tours will start every 30 min and will be private for only one group traveling together

Access to the Museums, Tomahawk Hill and Gift Shops will be limited by occupancy to help with social distancing

The Old Time Photo Parlour will not be open yet so for tickets that include photos guest can choose to either have a souvenir photo done in the Mystery House, Platform, Bubblerama, or Tomahawk Hill or they can get a voucher to use for the Old Time Photo when it reopens

Front Porch Eats will operate for takeout only but guests can use our picnic tables which have been spread out to maintain social distancing

We are adding hand sanitizing stations at the entrance to each of our exhibit areas and asking the guest to sanitize before they enter

We are increasing our daily housekeeping cleaning of fixtures, exhibits, and handrails to several times per day

Please visit our website for more information: MysteryHill.com

A Mystery Hill Release