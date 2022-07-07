Multi-Agency Live Burn Exercise to Take Place in Hudson

HUDSON, NC (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Hudson Fire Department and Caldwell Emergency Services with assistance from Hudson Police Department will host a multi-agency live burn exercise at the old Throneburg Store, located at the intersection of Main Street (US Hwy 321-A) and Throneburg Avenue.

Personnel from fire departments across the county as well as all divisions of Caldwell County Emergency Services will participate in this exercise, which is expected to last until early Friday morning.

Because of the size of the event, several roads in Hudson will be closed from 6 p.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday. Road closures include: Main Street (US Hwy 321-A) from Mt. Herman Road to Cedar Valley Road; Central Street from Fairway Ave. to Hudson Cajah’s Mountain Road; and Hudson Cajah’s Mountain Road from Museum Street to Central Street.

