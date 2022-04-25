Missing Hikers Found

LENOIR, NC (April 25, 2022) – Two hikers, who went missing on Sunday evening in the Harper Creek Trail area of Wilson Creek, were found uninjured today at approximately 11 a.m., when a searcher spotted them hiking out of the woods.

The mother, April Tester, and her 8-year-old son, Desmond, split from their family at the trailhead late Sunday afternoon and never met back with them. Because the pair split from their group, they did not have supplies and were not dressed for an overnight stay but managed to make it through the night unharmed.

Approximately 80 searchers from agencies around the region participated in the search.

Both Tester and her son expressed their appreciation to all of the first responders who assisted with the search.

