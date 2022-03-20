Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest

LENOIR, NC (March 18, 2022) – Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on March 18, 2022, Patrol Deputies and Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a Methamphetamine trafficker.

Christopher Ronald-Thomas Perkins, age 45, of 215 Brixton Place in Lenoir was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Vehicle for Narcotic sales. He was each placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

On March 18, 2022, at approximately 3:00 A.M. Patrol Deputies stopped Perkins’ vehicle for a moving violation. During the investigation, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Angie, was utilized and alerted on Perkins’ vehicle to the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 50 grams of Methamphetamine by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Narcotic Agents. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $7,500 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This was a significant hit on the local meth trade. Great job by all the Deputies involved to put yet another meth dealer out of business”. -Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

