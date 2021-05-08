Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest Made

LENOIR, NC (May 5, 2021) — Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on May 5, 2021, Patrol Deputies and Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on two methamphetamine traffickers. This investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Taylorsville Police Department and the Lenoir Police Department.

Justin Marqui Caldwell, age 33, and Stephanie Nicole Laws, age 28 both of 2631 Kite Drive in Lenoir were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. They were each placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $800,000 secured bond.

On May 5, 2021 at approximately 7:00 A.M. Patrol Deputies attempted to stop Caldwell’s vehicle after a narcotics investigation that spanned several months. Caldwell failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle pursuit ended when Caldwell’s vehicle collided with a tree located at a residence on Connelly Springs Road in the Baton Community. Caldwell then fled on foot and was taken into custody by Deputies. Caldwell was found in possession of approximately 2000 grams of methamphetamine (4.4 lbs). Laws was arrested in the vehicle without incident. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $300,000 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

“This was a significant hit on the local meth trade. Great job by all agencies pulling resources together to put yet another meth dealer out of business.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.